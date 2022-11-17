Birthday Club
11/17: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Flurries and cold through the weekend, then warming next week.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries and highs in the mid-30s. TONIGHT: Staying breezy with more flurries and getting cold with lows in the mid-20s; wind chills in the teens. FRIDAY: Wind chills will stay in the teens throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies, flurries around, and winds gusting up to 35 mph. EXTENDED: Frigid conditions settle in for the weekend, with wind chills in the single digits for much of Saturday and Sunday, due to winds gusting 30 mph. A few more flurries possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies. Next Monday we’ll start to warm up with a southwest breeze and sunny skies, driving highs into the mid-40s. More sunshine expected Tuesday with highs around 50. A few more clouds arrive Wednesday, but still some sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

