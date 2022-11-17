11/17/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Cold & blustery weather in the forecast
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of flurries, cold, lows in the mid 20s, wind chills in the teens. FRIDAY: Chance of flurries, cold and windy, highs near 30, wind chills in the teens. SATURDAY: Very cold and windy, highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the single digits and teens, chance of evening snow showers. SUNDAY: Very cold and breezy, chance of AM snow showers, highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the single digits and teens.
