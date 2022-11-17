Bowling Green prepares for its annual Community Holiday Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and presenting sponsors announced details for its Annual Community Holiday Parade, Saturday.

According to a statement released by the BG Chamber of Commerce, the first unit will step off at 9:50 a.m. from Dill St. and will be followed by an additional 12 streets of units.

The BG Chamber of Commerce said prime viewing areas are in the downtown blocks from Ridge to Washington. Main and Wooster Streets will close at 8:30 a.m. to allow for 30′ of bleachers to be brought in to provide a prime view at the Four Corners.

Mayor Mike Aspacher will be Grand Marshall and the Honorary Grand Marshall will be Floyd Craft. Mr. Craft is being honored in the parade for all his contributions to the Bowling Green Community.

The anticipated lineup of participating units includes eight area high school bands, including Bowling Green High School Band, which is under the direction of Bruce Corrigan, Bowling Green State University Marching Band, various floats, community leaders, organizations, and many other entities.

