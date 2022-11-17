Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk

The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal graphic on the front, with style number 10102410 printed on the front of the care tag.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The William Carter Company has issued a recall for some footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a press release that small, metal wire pieces can be found in the clothing that could poke or cut young children.

No injuries from the wire pieces have been reported so far.

The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal graphic on the front, with style number 10102410 printed on the front of the care tag.

They were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M and include UPC numbers 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.

Anyone with these pajamas can return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumers can also contact Carter’s to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
Police in Michigan said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28, traveled to meet up with a child and sexually...
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo