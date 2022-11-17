City of Toledo lifts Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities has lifted its Water Boil Advisory.

The City announced on Nov. 17 that the Water Boil Advisory was lifted at 4 p.m. saying that all of the testing that was required by the Ohio EPA has been completed.

The City issued a Water Boil Advisory on Nov. 16 due to the possibility of contamination.

After testing the water, the City reported that all tests had come back negative for any contamination and the water is safe to consume.

