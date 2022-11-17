Birthday Club
City of Toledo lifts Water Boil Advisory

The City of Toledo lifted its Water Boil Advisory on Thursday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities has lifted its Water Boil Advisory.

The City announced on Nov. 17 that the Water Boil Advisory was lifted at 4 p.m. saying that all of the testing that was required by the Ohio EPA has been completed.

The City issued a Water Boil Advisory on Nov. 16 due to the possibility of contamination.

After testing the water, the City reported that all tests had come back negative for any contamination and the water is safe to consume.

