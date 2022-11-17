Birthday Club
Councilmember Grim asks for a short-term replacement

Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary...
Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo councilwoman Michele Grim has asked fellow council members to replace her with someone that pledges not to run in the May 2023 special election.

Grim was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives earlier this month and will be leaving office.

She doesn’t want the appointment of her replacement to get an unfair benefit of incumbency when the election rolls around.

Following her election last week to the Ohio House of Representatives, Councilwoman Michele Grim is calling on her Toledo City Council colleagues to appoint someone to her seat who pledges not to run in the May 2023 special election.

“City Council members should be chosen by the voters – not by the City Council,” said Grim. “Council has had far too many appointed members in recent years, denying citizens their right to choose the policy direction of the city and giving some politicians an unfair election advantage over others who wish to serve. Now we’re faced with the prospect of some members who have never been elected participating in choosing yet another unelected member. This isn’t how democracy is supposed to work. Council should do the right thing and select someone to fill my seat who pledges not to seek election. Let the voters decide.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

