Councilmember Grim asks for a short-term replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo councilwoman Michele Grim has asked fellow council members to replace her with someone that pledges not to run in the May 2023 special election.

Grim was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives earlier this month and will be leaving office.

She doesn’t want the appointment of her replacement to get an unfair benefit of incumbency when the election rolls around.

“City Council members should be chosen by the voters – not by the City Council,” said Grim. “Council has had far too many appointed members in recent years, denying citizens their right to choose the policy direction of the city and giving some politicians an unfair election advantage over others who wish to serve. Now we’re faced with the prospect of some members who have never been elected participating in choosing yet another unelected member. This isn’t how democracy is supposed to work. Council should do the right thing and select someone to fill my seat who pledges not to seek election. Let the voters decide.”

