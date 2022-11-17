How much does a Partridge in a Pear Tree cost in 2022? Find PNC’s Christmas Price Index here

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, PNC calculates the prices of the 12 gifts from the iconic song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The PNC Christmas Price Index has been a staple for the company for the last 39 years. PNC says the Christmas Price Index is not immune to the rising costs in the broader U.S. economy as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Check out the price increases for a Partridge in a Pear Tree, Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens, and more at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.