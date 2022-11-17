Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

How much does a Partridge in a Pear Tree cost in 2022? Find PNC’s Christmas Price Index here

(Pexels / MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, PNC calculates the prices of the 12 gifts from the iconic song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The PNC Christmas Price Index has been a staple for the company for the last 39 years. PNC says the Christmas Price Index is not immune to the rising costs in the broader U.S. economy as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Check out the price increases for a Partridge in a Pear Tree, Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens, and more at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood

Latest News

The unit focuses on the mental, physical and financial health of TPD officers.
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
11/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Ohio Republicans could make it harder for citizens to change state's constitution. Some top...
Ohio Republicans could make it harder for citizens to change state's constitution
Kashy'ra Robinson leaves behind a one year old boy.
Murder victim's family speaks out
The Wood County Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays.
Wood County Health Department offering free at-home COVID tests ahead of holidays