Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was presented during the trial.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area.

According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary

Wynn, Figures, and Simpson were charged along with 19 other co-conspirators – of which the rest pleaded guilty to their involvement. Wynn, Figures, and Simpson will be sentenced at a later date.

Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was presented during the trial.

According to court documents were part of a larger drug trafficking organization that not only possessed but distributed quantities of at least five kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of fentanyl, and quantities of crack cocaine throughout Toledo.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Wynn supplied his co-conspirator, Anthony Duff, with “substantial quantities of cocaine” which Duff then redistributed to other conspiracy members including Figures and Simpson. In addition, Simpson supplied other members with fentanyl to redistribute.

Court documents also showed that the conspirators used various locations throughout and surrounding Toledo to distribute, store, break down and package narcotics as well as proceeds generated from the sale of narcotics.

This case was investigated by the Toledo Resident Agency of the Cleveland FBI, Toledo Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Alissa M. Sterling, Robert N. Melching, and Henry F. DeBaggis

