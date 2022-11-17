Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others and a group of local frontline heroes is being honored this week. They’ll help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park on Friday.

Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe County. She loves making a small difference in people’s lives when they’re facing a difficult time. Those around her say she makes a huge difference for patients and co-workers on a daily basis. Kelly has been a nurse for the last decade.

Maurine Weis, a Vice President, and the Chief Nursing Officer at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital said Kelly goes beyond for her patients.

“Kelly is the perfect mix of science and the art of nursing,” Maurine said. “She touches hearts and souls on a daily basis. She lightens burdens. She brings her light to the bedside. She is all-inclusive in her care for patients and the people she works with as well. She is an all-around great gal who makes a difference in the world.”

Kelly said she always knew she wanted to do something to help people.

“I’ll be in rooms for half an hour sometimes just talking to patients, asking them about their lives, their kids and family,” Kelly said. “You have to help heal mind, body, and spirit. When people are down and out, just being able to help them smile is important.”

Maurine nominated Kelly to help light the tree.

“She should be applauded for her work. And she has that impact on everyone she works with,” Maurine said. “It’s a better day when Kelly is around.”

Kelly was surprised by the honor and said she is just one example of many people at the hospital who go the extra mile to help others.

“I don’t feel I stood out above anyone else. But knowing somebody recognized me, makes me feel good,” Kelly said. “I am humbled because I work with an amazing group of nurses on the fourth floor.”

Maurine said that attitude is exactly why Kelly is being recognized for her work at the hospital.

“She is compassionate, organized, and engaging. She is just a light and what better time to recognize her than the season of gratefulness and light because that is exactly what she is, Maurine said.

As you heard, Kelly is one of six frontline heroes who have been chosen to help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park this Friday. We will continue sharing an inspirational story each night through the end of the week.

