Lourdes University hosts Aspiring Teacher Day to get high-schoolers interested in the profession

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s no secret that the United States is facing a teacher shortage.

The Ohio Education Association says fewer people are choosing the profession, but Lourdes University is looking to change that with Aspiring Teacher Day.

High school juniors and seniors from Washington Local, Sylvania, Perrysburg, and Penta Career Center gathered at the Franciscan Center on the Lourdes campus Thursday to learn more about what it’s really like to be a teacher. The students are part of their high school’s education prep program, meaning they are thinking about becoming a teacher.

Lourdes education students talked with the high schoolers about what it’s like to teach in a classroom.

Lourdes education student Derek White says, “Mainly what they’ve experienced so far is their teachers, and I think it’s a good way for them to see what’s out there.”

And fellow education student Emily Wallace added, “It’s very important for high school students to get to know the profession better than they already do.”

The students and staff involved say they realize there is a huge need for teachers so they want to celebrate the profession.

Dr. Vince Laverick, the Division of Education Chair for Lourdes, says the teacher shortage is because of a perfect storm with COVID and the state offering early retirement for many teachers.

“So what we’re trying to do is be proactive and work together with a lot of different community partners to get them excited about teaching because it’s a great profession,” says Dr. Laverick. “It has so many benefits, and we want more young people to consider it.”

Dr. Laverick says the goal of Aspiring Teacher Day is to persuade some people to look into becoming teachers, which he says does help the teacher shortage.

