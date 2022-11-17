Maumee Police search for missing 14-year-old

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Department is searching for a fourteen-year-old male.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the juvenile, please contact the Maumee Police Division at (419) 897-7040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.