Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Maumee Police search for missing 14-year-old

According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.(Maumee Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Police Department is searching for a fourteen-year-old male.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the juvenile, please contact the Maumee Police Division at (419) 897-7040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

She is one of six local frontline heroes who will be lighting the holiday tree at Promenade Park
Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
The Toledo walleye played against their sled hockey team for a charity game.
Walleye tradition is back after taking a pause during covid.
Rep. Derek Merrin (R)
Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker