November 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow flurries are possible today, tonight, and into early Friday. There may be a dusting of accumulation that arrives overnight, otherwise little to no accumulation is expected over the next 36 hours. The cold air and breezy conditions are the big stories. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected starting late today and lasting through Monday morning. The wind chill will drop into the 0s and 10s. There is a warm up next week. Highs could hit 50 on Tuesday with sunshine, but temperatures are expected to slide late next week.

