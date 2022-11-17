Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio GOP leaders propose increasing threshold for citizen-led ballot initiatives

Ballot initiatives
Ballot initiatives(WLBT)
By Josh Croup
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Some top Ohio Republicans want to make it harder for citizens to lead ballot initiatives to enact constitutional amendments.

Their goal is to raise the threshold to pass at the ballot box to 60% from its current 50%.

Secretary of State Frank Larose and Rep. Brian Stewart of Ashville announced their plans at a news conference Thursday to push the proposal through the legislature by the end of this calendar year. If they’re successful, voters would decide next May whether to adopt the change.

“Requiring a 60% supermajority for the passage of a constitutional amendment is a win for good government because it restores the power of popular majorities, bipartisan consensuses and deciding the enormous importance of questions such as amending our state’s constitution,” LaRose said.

There are two separate ways to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. One is through the General Assembly, which requires a supermajority (60%) consensus in each chamber of the legislature. Once that threshold is reached, voters need to approve those measures by a simple majority (50%).

Both constitutional amendments passed during the 2022 midterm election went the legislative route and passed with more than 77% of the vote.

The second route is through a citizen-led initiative. The changes proposed by LaRose and Stewart wouldn’t change the signature threshold for groups to meet in order to pose a question to voters on the ballot. It would instead raise the bar to adopt a change to the constitution from 50% to 60% at the ballot box.

LaRose argued that it would make it harder for “special interest groups” to influence changes to the state’s constitution and require compromise and consensus building.

Democrats called the proposal a “power grab.”

“Frank LaRose has once again put politics over principle, and is selling out to extreme Republicans who don’t want to be held accountable by Ohio voters,” a Democratic party spokesperson said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police search for missing 14-year-old
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood

Latest News

Republicans discuss reforms to 'Protect Ohio Constitution'
Republicans discuss reforms to 'Protect Ohio Constitution'
11/17: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
11/17: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary...
Councilmember Grim asks for a short-term replacement
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Suspect pleads not guilty in 2021 killings