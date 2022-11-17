Birthday Club
Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has approved legislation that could make it possible for drivers to be pulled over by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.

The bill approved Wednesday would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put stricter limits on how a person can use a cellphone while operating a vehicle.

Ohio law currently prohibits texting while driving but allows drivers to hold their phones during a call and manually press buttons or screens to make those calls.

However, The proposal would prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” such a device, with some exceptions.

If the bill becomes law, violating it would be a primary offense, meaning police can issue a ticket to the driver for that violation.

The bill will go to the Senate next.

