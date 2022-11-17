Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - State Rep. Derek Merrin is slated to become the next Speaker of the Ohio House.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to name the Lucas County Republican the next speaker, succeeding Rep. Bob Cupp in the position, according to Ohio Republicans.

Merrin won the race for Ohio’s 42nd House District last week. In the days leading up to the midterm election, Merrin told 13abc he would be the first Ohio House speaker from Lucas County in the state’s history.

There were 3 people reportedly in the running and the vote took 90 minutes in a closed door session.

Merrin would be the first House Speaker to come from Lucas County, he told us days before winning reelection. He also suggested that this would be his final campaign for public office because he “didn’t want to be a career politician.” https://t.co/zGhJV8dvVU — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) November 16, 2022

Congrats to our new Speaker of the Ohio House, @DerekMerrin! I look forward to working with you and the rest of the leadership to keep Ohio’s elections honest & accessible, all while helping our workers and entrepreneurs thrive. — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) November 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.