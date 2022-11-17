Birthday Club
Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker

Rep. Derek Merrin (R) is running for reelection in Ohio's 42nd House DIstrict against Democrat...
Rep. Derek Merrin (R)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - State Rep. Derek Merrin is slated to become the next Speaker of the Ohio House.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to name the Lucas County Republican the next speaker, succeeding Rep. Bob Cupp in the position, according to Ohio Republicans.

Merrin won the race for Ohio’s 42nd House District last week. In the days leading up to the midterm election, Merrin told 13abc he would be the first Ohio House speaker from Lucas County in the state’s history.

There were 3 people reportedly in the running and the vote took 90 minutes in a closed door session.

