Semi-truck blocking NB US-23 ramp in Sylvania Township

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township is currently blocked after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck traveling eastbound on Central Ave. attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays on your Thursday morning commute. 13abc will update you when the ramp has reopened.

