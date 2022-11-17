TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.

Sgt. Erik Welling cares a lot about his fellow officers along with the city they serve and protect.

“Sometimes that is all people need, is just knowing somebody cares,” Welling said.

Sgt. Welling has been with the Toledo Police Department for 22 years and is now the Wellness Unit Supervisor for the department. It’s a unit that works to help officers with their physical, financial, and mental health.

“We are looking to make better police officers but more than that, better husbands and wives, moms and dads. That’s how I think about the program,” Sgt. Welling said.

Sgt. Welling added that the challenges of the job can be overwhelming. He said that the average officer will see or handle 188 critical incidents in their career.

“That is 188 opportunities of Post Traumatic Stress and PTS hurts your mental health and can cause physical health issues as well.”

The unit helps officers navigate difficult days.

“You spend 8 hours a day being a police officer, then you compartmentalize and go home. You come back and do it all over again. To think that that was not going to affect your family and friends was flawed thinking,” Sgt. Welling said.

Sgt. Welling is being recognized for his work in the unit, but he adds it’s important to point out that this honor was made possible by so many people.

“When I started this program a year ago, I did not know if it would take flight. I am pleasantly surprised by the support and participation in the program,” he said.

TPD Assistant Chief Mike Troendle says Sgt. Welling is extremely deserving of the honor.

“It’s easy to see why he was nominated. His passion and his drive are 24/7,” Assistant Chief Mike Troendle said.

Assistant Chief Troendle added that the program Sgt. Welling leads will be in place long after his service to our city has come to an end.

“It is critical for us moving forward. This is a unit that has shown its worth and that’s because of people like Erik. His drive, motivation, and commitment are impressive. It is something we now realize as a police department, we can never be without,” Troendle said.

We will showcase another local frontline hero Friday night. All six will be lighting the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night.

