The U.S. Chamber of Commerce offers tips to afford holiday scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The holiday season is a prime time for fraud, as counterfeiters are rounding up the most popular gift ideas.

Beyond just disappointment, fake products – spanning from toys and electronics to clothing items such as perfumes and sneakers – can pose both safety and health threats.

Common examples include reports of fake cosmetics containing arsenic, lead, or mercury, or even impostor car seats and helmets failing standard safety tests, and lastly knock-off batteries causing fires.

For more information on how to better spot fand report fraudulent products, visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website, here.

