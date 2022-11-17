Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish will tell you if your beer is cold. (CNN, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE, JULIE HARPER, MUSEUMS VICTORIA, COORS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
Police say Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of...
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim.
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people

Latest News

As the Twitter turmoil continues, Elon Musk faces new scrutiny over how he is managing the...
Musk misses mark as Twitter tensions grow
Semi-truck skids blocking NB US-23 ramp in Toledo
Semi-truck blocking NB US-23 ramp in Sylvania Township
A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish made by Coors will tell you if your...
Take A Look: Lost dog finds help at police station; Coors makes nail polish
More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the...
Democrats rush to pass bills before GOP takes House