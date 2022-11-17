Wood County Health Department offering free at-home COVID tests ahead of holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests for the community ahead of holiday gatherings.

The public can pick them up at the Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, at several area senior centers, and the following library locations:

North Baltimore Library

Pemberville Library

Rossford Library

Walbridge Library

Way Library in Perrysburg

Wayne Library

Weston Library

Wood County District Public Library in Bowling Green

“Taking a rapid test shortly before your Thanksgiving celebrations can help to keep your loved ones healthy,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner in a statement. “If you test positive for COVID or feel sick, stay home so you don’t pass your illness on to your family and friends.”

The health department is also encouraging the public to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot.

The following information on when to take a test comes from the Wood County Health Department.

When you should use an at-home test:

You have COVID-19 symptoms.

You were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Take the test at least five days after the exposure.

You are going to a large indoor event (such as a wedding or holiday gathering). Test immediately before the gathering.

You will be around someone who is at higher risk for serious illness.

Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms of COVID should take precautions to stay away from others as much as possible. COVID can look like many other illnesses, including flu or RSV, which can also cause severe outcomes for vulnerable community members. Staying home when sick is important to protecting health, even if the COVID test is negative.

If you test positive for COVID, contact your physician to see if they recommend treatments. Treating COVID early can reduce the risk of hospitalization. If you are sick and test negative, especially if you are at risk for severe outcomes, follow up with your physician to determine the cause of the illness and identify treatment options.

