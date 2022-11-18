11/18: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with lows around 20. With breezy conditions persisting, wind chills will drop into the single digits. SATUDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 30s and windy with gusts up to 40 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers arriving in the evening, with light accumulations possible near and north of the Maumee River through the night. An inch or two possible north of the OH-MI state line, and Hillsdale County could get 2-4 inches. SUNDAY: Snow will taper off in the morning, then we’ll see some sun but still cold with highs in the upper 20s. EXTENDED: Windy Monday, but that’ll be out of the south, bringing warmer conditions and sunny skies back into our area; highs in the mid-40s. Sunny again Tuesday and continuing the warming trend with highs in the upper 40s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 40s. The day should be mainly dry, but a rain shower can’t be ruled out late in the day. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Black Friday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

