African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza.

Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast.

Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 19 and 20.

The pumpkins were donated by Walmart, Bassett’s Market, Lakeside Chautauqua and local families, and the event is included with general park admission.

“Pumpkin is one of the few foods that all of our animals can eat, and it’s a lot of fun for us humans to watch,” said Park Director Kelsey Keller. “We look forward to this every year.”

The African Wildlife Safari Zoo is hosting their pumpkin-palooza this weekend. (Provided by the African Wildlife Safari Zoo)

