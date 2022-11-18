Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza

African Safari Wildlife Park hosting Pumpkin-Palooza
African Safari Wildlife Park hosting Pumpkin-Palooza(Provided by African Safari Wildlife Park)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza.

Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast.

Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 19 and 20.

The pumpkins were donated by Walmart, Bassett’s Market, Lakeside Chautauqua and local families, and the event is included with general park admission.

“Pumpkin is one of the few foods that all of our animals can eat, and it’s a lot of fun for us humans to watch,” said Park Director Kelsey Keller. “We look forward to this every year.”

The African Wildlife Safari Zoo is hosting their pumpkin-palooza this weekend.
The African Wildlife Safari Zoo is hosting their pumpkin-palooza this weekend.(Provided by the African Wildlife Safari Zoo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
I-475 widening
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon

Latest News

Meijer says the free home delivery will be available for customers who place their orders...
Meijer offering free home delivery to SNAP customers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that $1 million in grants are now available to help law...
Coronavirus funding available for law enforcement warrant backlog, staff retention
13abc's Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 6 2022.
Watch the 13abc Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend special here
There will be nearly 30 shops and eateries open to enjoy and various entertainment scheduled...
Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20