Bilingual public information sessions hosted by Escuela Smart Academy and Toledo

The City of Toledo partnered with the Escuela SMART Academy to host a Bilingual Public Information Session.(Provided by the City of Toledo)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is partnering with Escuela SMART Academy for a bilingual public information session on Monday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The session will take place at Escuela SMART Academy on 617 Western Ave., bilingual translators and staff from the city will be provide updates on what’s happening in the city and within the ongoing projects and assistance programs.

Some of the focal points include mortgage and rental assistance, roof repair, Forward Toledo, Vision Zero, smart water meter installation and customer side leader lines.

To learn more about the event, visit toledo,oh,gov/events.

