Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today Stoney Thompson, the man charged with the murdering three Toledo men, Kenneth Nicholson, Todd Archambeau and Michael York, in 2006 was released from prison after 16 years.

In 2008 Thompson received a sentence of three life sentences with no parole for the crime, but took a plea agreement and was released.

The family of Kenneth Nicholson is up in arms about the decision.

“It’s a 16-year-old wound that has opened up. We never really recovered from the incident the first time,” Nicholson’s sister said.

She says she doesn’t sympathize with Thompson, “His sister was talking about how he’s suffering, but we’re suffering. He had a lot of family that loves him, many nieces and nephews that loved him and all I have are two pictures. That’s it I don’t get to hug my brother, I don’t get to call my brother.”

Nicholson’s brother, James said Thompson was seeking revenge for his property being stolen, but he says a TV was not worth taking lives.

“He split their throats and tried to take Michael York’s head off. It was like they jumped up and down on his neck to try to sever the head from the torso, it was sick. And he’s getting out?” James Nicholson said.

Thompson’s defense says he maintains his innocence and is happy to be free.

“Sometimes it can seem like if someone has been accused of something or if they’ve been convicted that that is necessarily determinative. I would suggest that that’s really not the case,” Thompson’s defense attorney Michael Stahl said.

