Coronavirus funding available for law enforcement warrant backlog, staff retention

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that $1 million in grants are now available to help law enforcement agencies serve outstanding warrants and to support the retention of victim service providers.

He made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 18 after the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) sent funds to the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS). It will pay for law enforcement overtime costs to reduce warrant backlogs caused by the pandemic.

The agencies will use the funding to to serve warrants for offenses carrying jail time. Local victim services organizations may apply for funding to pay for retention bonuses for staff.

Law enforcement agencies and victim services providers need to submit qualifying CESF applications to OCJS no later than Dec. 7, by completing a form in the OCJS online grants management system.

If you have questions, email OCJS at either cesfwarrants@dps.ohio.gov and cesfbonus@dps.ohio.gov.

