Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20

By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The village is located along the banks of the Maumee River, Miami and Erie Canal which provides beautiful views.

There will be nearly 30 shops and eateries open to enjoy and various entertainment scheduled throughout the day, including musicians and quartets, demonstrations, carriage rides and visit Father Christmas himself.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or visitgrandrapidsohio.com.

