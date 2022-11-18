Feel Good Friday: A ‘Sideline’ Support System

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Camden Moore is just getting started. The fifth-grader has been playing football at Meadowvale Elementary for two years, following in the footsteps of his father, who played for Woodward High School before taking his talents to Tiffin.

“I was fortunate enough to use my skills to be the first one in my family to go to college,” said Andrew Moore. “I ended up at Tiffin University, (and) became an English teacher.”

The elder Moore now teaches at Whitmer High School, and he’s taken his son to watch the Panthers play several times.

“It’s not a film study, necessarily. But I’m like, this is probably gonna be a run I want you to pay attention to,” Moore said with a laugh.

Camden now plays left tackle, like his father, even wearing his dad’s college jersey number. Together, the duo took to studying how Panthers’ left tackle, Carter Lowe, moves across the field. It just so happens, Lowe is Mr. Moore’s student.

“It’s a work of art to watch Carter play,” said Andrew. “He’s really good for as little as he’s played.”

Lowe returns the compliment.

“He’s funny, he always has a good attitude, so yea, he’s one of my favorites for sure,” the sophomore said.

After snapping a picture of his son, Camden, with Lowe, Mr. Moore had an idea:

“I kind of threw it out to Carter,” he recalled. “I thought, it would be really cool if you would come to watch him play. And Carter, just being one of the most remarkable men I’ve ever met, graciously agreed.”

Lowe came to watch the younger Moore play a tough game which his team eventually lost. But Andrew says what Carter told Camden afterward changed the tone of the night.

“He put his hand on his shoulder and said, you know, you played a really great game man. You have nothing to be upset about,” Moore recalled.

Lowe knows how much it means to have that sideline support and now he wants to pay it forward, even offering to work with Camden in the off-season. And Mr. Moore says he couldn’t be more proud of both young men.

“I love that ‘each one, teach one’ mentality. To be able to be a role model to Carter and then have Carter be a role model to my own children, it’s just been a blessing.”

