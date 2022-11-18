Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night.

Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department for six years. “I come from a family of people who work in public service, and I knew I wanted a career in the field. Anything that would give you that feeling of giving back. When I heard TFRD was hiring, I decided to give it a shot. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

She loves knowing that what she does changes lives in our community. “You really get a chance to make a difference in somebody else’s life.”

Jill also loves the people who work alongside her. “One of my favorite parts of this job is working next to my family. I consider everyone on this job a member of my family.”

Jill heads up the recruitment team for Toledo Fire and Rescue. “Knowing that you are picking people who care about the residents of our city and they have the work ethic and desire to do the best they can, is awesome.”

Private Sterling Rahe is the Public Information Officer for the department. He was one of the Jill’s instructors in the fire academy. “The number of candidates we have has shrunk exponentially, so that’s why the recruitment team is so important.”

Sterling says Jill has been an asset to the department and the city. “Jill hasn’t been with the department all that long, but she’s done a lot. She is invested in the department. She’s very professional and she’s very focused on what she’s doing. She’s very humble in regards to what she’s done professionally and she’s focused on the team.”

Jill was excited about being named a frontline hero, but says it’s an honor she shares with a lot of others. “I am flattered and humbled but I am representing everyone who works on the line.”

Jill is also an officer in the Ohio Army National Guard.

