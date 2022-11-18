LPGA classic returns to Highland Meadows in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Greater Toledo Ladies Professional Golf Association Classic was announced today by the Toledo Classic, Inc.

The 39th annual tournament will be played July 10 through 16, 2023 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for a prize of $1.75 million.

“We’re extremely happy to be able to bring the greatest women golfers in the world back to northwest Ohio for the 39th time,” Tournament Director Judd Silverman said. “We’re grateful to Dana Incorporated and Marathon Petroleum for serving as the title and presenting sponsor of this year’s tournament. We’re currently in the process of working on sponsorship naming rights for the 2023 tournament and hope to have an announcement in the near future.”

Additionally, this year’s Dana Open generated $400,000 for 20 Toledo are children’s charities, and the money will be distributed during the tournament’s annual charity luncheon on Dec. 15.

The defending champion of the classic is Gaby Lopez and all four rounds of the tournament will be televised on The Golf Channel.

