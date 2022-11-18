Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching wanted man
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post.
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.
