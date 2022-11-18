Birthday Club
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching wanted man

Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post.

Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.

If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabout for Michael Windle, who is...
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabout for Michael Windle, who is currently wanted.(Provided by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

