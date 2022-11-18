Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching wanted man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post.

Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.

If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabout for Michael Windle, who is currently wanted. (Provided by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.