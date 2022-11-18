Birthday Club
November 18th Weather Forecast

Cold & Windy Weekend, Some Sticking Snow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds, cold, wind, and flurries are expected today with a high in the low 30s. Temperatures will likely break into the teens tonight with a partly cloudy sky. The wind chill will drop into the single digits. While a little sunshine is possible early Saturday, clouds will increase and snow showers are likely late Saturday evening into the early morning hours Sunday. Snow totals are possible along and north of the turnpike. A coating of snow to an inch and a half of snow is possible. 2-4″ of snow is expected in Hillsdale County. The wind chill is expected to drop near 0 on Sunday morning. Late Sunday through the middle of next week will bring lots of sunshine with near normal temperatures. More clouds are expected on Thanksgiving with a high in the mid to upper 40s.

