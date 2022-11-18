Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State patrol, a Toledo Post trooper was handling a crash on US 24 and was sitting inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle. The trooper was talking to the driver, gathering information from the crash when another vehicle struck the patrol car.

Minor injuries were reported and both were transported to a local hospital.

Those incidents near Dutch Rd. snarled traffic on the eastbound lanes of US 24.

Another crash on I-75 south of Perrysburg caused lane restrictions on that stretch of highway as well Friday.

