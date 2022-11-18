Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash

Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed...
Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State patrol, a Toledo Post trooper was handling a crash on US 24 and was sitting inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle. The trooper was talking to the driver, gathering information from the crash when another vehicle struck the patrol car.

Minor injuries were reported and both were transported to a local hospital.

Those incidents near Dutch Rd. snarled traffic on the eastbound lanes of US 24.

Another crash on I-75 south of Perrysburg caused lane restrictions on that stretch of highway as well Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Avondale in Toledo on Nov. 17, 2022
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

Latest News

November 18th Weather Forecast
November 18th Weather Forecast
11/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Sheriff Deputies did not find a gunman in the school
Liberty- Benton on lockdown after an active shooter hoax
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Avondale in Toledo on Nov. 17, 2022
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo