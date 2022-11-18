Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods

A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The tracks back in January were littered with discarded boxes from stolen items. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/LAPD/OBTAINED BY KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - The Los Angeles Police Department said it has made a significant crackdown on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.

On Thursday, LAPD announced the arrests of 22 people in connection with the theft of $18 million in merchandise.

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown L.A. were littered with thousands of boxes after thieves routinely stole from passing trains.

A public-private partnership called the Train Burglary Task Force is using a combination of modern technology and old-fashioned police work to stop the crimes.

Tools like security cameras, artificial intelligence and fencing combined with increased patrols have reduced calls about railroad theft by 60 percent.

The LAPD said it hopes publicity about the mass crackdown will send a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
Start High School was under lockdown on Nov. 16, 2022, after a false report of an active shooter.
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in crash involving sheriff's department recruits on run
November 18th Weather Forecast
November 18th Weather Forecast
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.
Arrests made in freight train burglary scheme that netted millions in merchadise, police say
Vice President Kamala Harris said North Korea's conduct unnecessarily raises tensions.
Harris criticizes North Korea for missile tests