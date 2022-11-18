Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Recent up tick in shootings and homicides in Toledo
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Avondale in Toledo on Nov. 17, 2022
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
The 39th annual tournament will be played July 10 through 16, 2023 at Highland Meadows Golf...
LPGA classic returns to Highland Meadows in 2023
Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital...
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation
Imagine It! - World Record Slime Attempt - Nov. 19th, 2022
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released