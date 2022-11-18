“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive.

The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.

On these two days, the collected socks will go directly to those who are homeless.

The Toledo Hemp Center has networked with 419 Cares, which is a local organization that’s mission is to make life easier for those living on the street or in poverty by giving them their life basics.

419 Cares is set up in downtown Toledo, at the Green Space Park located on 1904 Madison, and they distribute items to those experiencing homelessness on a weekly basis.

“Working with 419 Cares will allow us to get the items collected directly to those in need,” Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler said.

The center is known for its continued community involvement with its water collections, community cookouts, so there participation in not out of the ordinary.

The Toledo Hemp Center is also working with the Christmas Crux 2022 benefit as a designated site for the toy collection. These collected toys will benefit the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital and will continue until Dec. 23.

