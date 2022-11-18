Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses

With the winter weather coming quickly, the Toledo Hemp Center has partnered with Ohio and...
With the winter weather coming quickly, the Toledo Hemp Center has partnered with Ohio and Michigan businesses to collect socks to be donated to those experiencing homelessness.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive.

The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.

On these two days, the collected socks will go directly to those who are homeless.

The Toledo Hemp Center has networked with 419 Cares, which is a local organization that’s mission is to make life easier for those living on the street or in poverty by giving them their life basics.

419 Cares is set up in downtown Toledo, at the Green Space Park located on 1904 Madison, and they distribute items to those experiencing homelessness on a weekly basis.

“Working with 419 Cares will allow us to get the items collected directly to those in need,” Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler said.

The center is known for its continued community involvement with its water collections, community cookouts, so there participation in not out of the ordinary.

The Toledo Hemp Center is also working with the Christmas Crux 2022 benefit as a designated site for the toy collection. These collected toys will benefit the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital and will continue until Dec. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
I-475 widening
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon

Latest News

New rental resource in the city of Toledo
New rental resource in the city of Toledo
African Safari Wildlife Park hosting Pumpkin-Palooza
African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza
Meijer says the free home delivery will be available for customers who place their orders...
Meijer offering free home delivery to SNAP customers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that $1 million in grants are now available to help law...
Coronavirus funding available for law enforcement warrant backlog, staff retention