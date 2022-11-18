Birthday Club
TARTA CEO contract extended for three years

The Board of Trustees of the Toledo Are Regional Transit Authority approved a three-year contract extension for Chief Executive Officer Laura Koprowski.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Trustees of the Toledo Are Regional Transit Authority approved a three-year contract extension for Chief Executive Officer Laura Koprowski.

She has helped lead TARTA into its new era of system improvement, service expansion and investment in the workforce since April of 2020. Before being named CEO in October 2021, she served in other executive leadership roles.

Koprowski has more than 25 year of experience in the transportation industry and through her tenure, she worked to rebuild TARTA into an effective and financially stable transit system.

“As a believer in the power of public transportation and the positive impact it can have on the lives of the people who depend on it, it is an honor to serve in this role,” Koprowski said. “TARTA is fortunate to have an active board of trustees full of public servants who recognize the value of a strong transit system. I am delighted to continue working with them to serve all of Lucas County and Rossford.”

Koprowski’s time, so far, can be highlighted through accomplishments such as:

  • The passing of Issue 12, which resulted in changes to TARTA’s funding structure
  • The approval of the TARTA Next system redesign project and plans, to cover all of Lucas County and create more options for fixed-route TARTA users
  • A new micro-transit program, which will begin on the first quarter of 2023 and expands the number of residents where public transportation is a viable option
  • Investment in workforce with new contracts for unions representing TARTA personnel
  • Investment in customer service experience, the addition of Sunday and holiday transportation, new vehicles and technology upgrades
  • More than $20 million in competitive federal and state grants won by TARTA

“One of the many things that strikes me about Laura is her drive to not only make things better for those who use the system, but to improve their quality of life,” Board of Trustees Vice President Mary Morrison said. “Laura has been a joy to work with, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to connect customers to jobs, medical appointments, and all the great things this area has to offer.”

