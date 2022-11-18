TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night.

It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest.

According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

