Watch the 13abc Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend special here

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s annual Hope for the Holidays celebration is officially underway and our Celebration Weekend begins Friday night.

Join us in downtown Toledo at Promenade Park for the kick-off for the Celebration Weekend kick-off event starting at 4:00 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature appearances by Santa Claus and local musicians, with vendors and food trucks and even a photo booth available throughout the evening. Six frontline heroes will help us illuminate the holiday tree just before 7:30 p.m.

You can watch a livestream of the 13abc and ProMedica tree lighting special in the video player attached. Before 7:00 p.m., you will see our live 13abc newscasts from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Gray Television’s Local News Live programming from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00p.m. The Hope for the Holidays special airs from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. That national programming will pick back up after the special concludes.

The Celebration Weekend continues Saturday in Perrysburg at Levis Commons. The event kicks off from 11:30 a.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m. There will be live music, Santa’s Parade, fire truck train rides, an opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a tree lighting ceremony. Our special for the Levis Commons tree lighting ceremony airs Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget our Toy Drive is underway and runs through December 6. You can drop off an unused, unwrapped toy to many area locations available here. The 13abc drive-thru bash is Dec. 2. Find the details here.

