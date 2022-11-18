Birthday Club
WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Nov. 18, 2022

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect

Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death

Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged

Sheriff’s office report details alleged abuse against students at MCISD

Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.

TFRD Smoke Alarm Program saves a local family from a house fire

Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

Study ranks MI as worst state for potholes

Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

Bowling Green prepares for its annual Community Holiday Parade

Bowling Green wins Battle of I-75 beating Toledo 42-35

