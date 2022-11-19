11/19: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Many of us are waking up to single-digit windchill temperatures, and though highs may touch the freezing mark, 40mph southwest winds will keep it feeling like the teens through much of the afternoon. Scattered snow showers will roll off of Lake Michigan and bring some quick bursts to our corner of the Midwest, with up to 1″ of snow possible by Sunday morning for Ohio counties, and up to 2″ closer to Hillsdale. We break back above freezing, with lots of midweek sun and highs approaching 50F as we head into a mostly dry Thanksgiving.

