Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/19: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Frigid weekend; light snow near state line tonight
It's our coldest weekend since February, though we'll be back near 50F by Thanksgiving. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many of us are waking up to single-digit windchill temperatures, and though highs may touch the freezing mark, 40mph southwest winds will keep it feeling like the teens through much of the afternoon. Scattered snow showers will roll off of Lake Michigan and bring some quick bursts to our corner of the Midwest, with up to 1″ of snow possible by Sunday morning for Ohio counties, and up to 2″ closer to Hillsdale. We break back above freezing, with lots of midweek sun and highs approaching 50F as we head into a mostly dry Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
Stoney Thompson was released from prison after 16 years behind bars for murder.
Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy
Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed...
Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

11/19: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast
11/19: Dan's Saturday Morning Forecast
11/18: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/18: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/18: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/18: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
11/18: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
11/18: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast