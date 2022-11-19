Birthday Club
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By JOHN WAWROW
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility.

The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST.

The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.

