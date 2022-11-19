Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The company is hiring for full-time positions, and interviews will be held on the spot.

The starting pay is $21.85 per hour for full-time, and full-time forklift positions starting at $22.45. There will be benefits provided from the first day of work.

Some of the positions that are being offered include production operators, forklift operators, maintenance mechanics and maintenance electricians.

