Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid

Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation.

Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute OT, but Terry Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn.

The Cavs regrouped and dominated the final five minutes, outscoring the Hornets 12-2.

Cleveland also got 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Evan Mobley. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 before fouling out in the second OT for Charlotte.

Most Read

According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
I-475 widening
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon

Latest News

Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back...
Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice...
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns practice Monday