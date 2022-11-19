Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation.

Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute OT, but Terry Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn.

The Cavs regrouped and dominated the final five minutes, outscoring the Hornets 12-2.

Cleveland also got 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Evan Mobley. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 before fouling out in the second OT for Charlotte.