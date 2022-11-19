Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18.

Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.

She needs to run for election in November 2023 in order to complete the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

Best, of Tiffin, started her career in law in the Seneca County Probate Court as a court investigator and staff attorney, then worked in the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office for 12 years.

Following this, she served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in the misdemeanor crimes division of Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and more recently she was the prosecuting attorney in the misdemeanor crime division in the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office.

She attended her law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law, and before earned her bachelor of arts degree in English writing from Heidelberg University.

Additionally, she has dedicated her time to helping victims of domestic violence as a former board member of First Step, a domestic violence shelter.

Best is the founding member of the Seneca-Wyandot-Crawford Tri-County Women’s Bar Association, Vice President of the Crawford County Bar Association and a member CROSSWAEH CBCF, the Ohio Bar Association and the Seneca County Bar Association.

Rhonda L. Best was appointed by DeWine to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court. (wtvg)

