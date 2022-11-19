Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was...
Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18.

Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.

She needs to run for election in November 2023 in order to complete the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

Best, of Tiffin, started her career in law in the Seneca County Probate Court as a court investigator and staff attorney, then worked in the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office for 12 years.

Following this, she served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in the misdemeanor crimes division of Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and more recently she was the prosecuting attorney in the misdemeanor crime division in the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office.

She attended her law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law, and before earned her bachelor of arts degree in English writing from Heidelberg University.

Additionally, she has dedicated her time to helping victims of domestic violence as a former board member of First Step, a domestic violence shelter.

Best is the founding member of the Seneca-Wyandot-Crawford Tri-County Women’s Bar Association, Vice President of the Crawford County Bar Association and a member CROSSWAEH CBCF, the Ohio Bar Association and the Seneca County Bar Association.

Rhonda L. Best was appointed by DeWine to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.
Rhonda L. Best was appointed by DeWine to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Thompson was released from prison after 16 years behind bars for murder.
Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed...
Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

The starting pay is $21.85 per hour for full-time, and full-time forklift positions starting at...
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and...
LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots
TARTA CEO contract extended for three years
TARTA CEO contract extended for three years
The 39th annual tournament will be played July 10 through 16, 2023 at Highland Meadows Golf...
LPGA classic returns to Highland Meadows in 2023