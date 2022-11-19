Help Gov. Whitmer name the turkey she will pardon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders to submit names for the turkey she plans to pardon.

This will be the first turkey she has pardoned since taking office.

The winning name will be announced on Monday, Nov. 21.

To submit a name for the turkey, visit www.research.net/r/TurkeyNameContest.

I have the privilege to help a turkey fly the coop and avoid being leftovers, but I need your help. 🦃⬇️ https://t.co/rA6ksCGHcJ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 18, 2022

