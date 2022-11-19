Help Gov. Whitmer name the turkey she will pardon
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders to submit names for the turkey she plans to pardon.
This will be the first turkey she has pardoned since taking office.
The winning name will be announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
To submit a name for the turkey, visit www.research.net/r/TurkeyNameContest.
