Hope for the Holidays celebration kicks off with Promenade Park tree lighting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc and ProMedica held its annual tree lighting at Promenade Park on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event kicked off our Hope for the Holidays weekend celebration and just before 7:30 p.m., six frontline heroes helped illuminate the tree.

Those include Greg Long Jr., Jill Hoffman, Erik Welling, Kelly Hix, Myles Copeland and Bob May.

Aside from the tree, Promenade Park displayed fully lit tunnels, giant ornaments and more, all covered in lights.

There were also family-friendly events, like an appearance by Santa Claus, performances by local musicians, vendors to shop, food trucks, crafts and a photo booth.

13abc’s Carli Petrus spoke to families at the event and many said it has became a tradition for their family, or it’s their first time visiting.

The Hope for the Holidays weekend celebration will continue on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Perrysburg at Levis Commons. This event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, Santa’s Parade, fire truck train rides, an opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a tree lighting ceremony. Our special for the Levis Commons tree lighting ceremony airs Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget our Toy Drive is underway and runs through Dec. 6. You can drop off an unused, unwrapped toy to many area locations available here. The 13abc drive-thru bash is Dec. 2. Find the details here.

Santa Claus with kids at Hope for the Holidays (wtvg)

