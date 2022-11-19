LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30.

The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.

The adoption fee is $15 without the toy donation, includes having your new dog spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention, and parasite treatment if needed.

The adoption of any dog requires the purchase of a $25 Lucas County 2023 dog license.

More than 75 adoptable dogs and puppies are being housed at LC4, with multiple dogs coming in each day.

If you have another dog, feel free to bring your resident dog for a meet and greet. Families should bring in their children to the shelter to meet the pets before adopting.

All dogs looking for a home can be viewed online at lucascountydogs.com/adoption/ or on the LC4 Facebook page.

LC4 is always looking for donations of towels, blankets, treats, canned food and toys. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is invited to visit the LC$ and complete and application. Monetary donations can be made to Cutie’s Fund to help pay the costs for the medical needs of dogs who came into the center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.