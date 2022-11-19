Birthday Club
Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets

Nature's Nursery new location.
Nature's Nursery new location.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29.

This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of donations for Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

The nursery has partnered with local businesses to bring more opportunities to the community, and allow them to learn about the mission and support their cause.

“We were really hoping to be moved into our new facility before the holiday season but with the building construction just now nearing completion it just isn’t ready for guests yet” Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Aey said.  “We decided, if they can’t come to us, we will come to them.”

Throughout the day, on Giving Tuesday, Nature’s Nursery will host live animal videos on social media, sharing photos of the new building and collection of monetary and supply donations.

Nature’s Nursery “On The Go” will be at three different locations during Giving Tuesday, those include:

  • Woodland Custom Homes on  2892 N. Reynolds: Meet the animals from 8 a.m. to10 a.m. or drop off donations anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Wild Birds Unlimited on 5236 Monroe St.: Meet the Animals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  or drop off donations anytime between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Johnny’s on 513 Jefferson Ave.: Meet the animals 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  or drop off donations anytime between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Some supplies needed include paper towels, cleaning supplies, wet and dry cat food, baby food (not formula), mulch pet bedding, receiving blankets and gift cards to grocery store.

For more information visit Nature’s Nursery events.

