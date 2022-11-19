Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center.

Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta are on the show too.

The highlights will also include hockey. The Walleye host Wheeling, Perrysburg meets St. Francis, and BGSU is at Ferris State.

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 14, segment 1.

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 14, segment 2.

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 14, Trifecta

