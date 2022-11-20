11/20: Dan’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Many of us in Toledo are waking up to more than just a dusting on the grass this time, with a quick burst of snow having rolled through overnight. Much of that should melt off as we break into afternoon sun, even though highs will likely remain below freezing. Monday will see those temps get firmly back into the 40s, though gusty southwest winds up to 40mph will also return. We’ll turn down the wind machine and turn up the heat just a bit -- low 50s as we approach Thanksgiving -- with a few scattered showers possible for turkey time.

